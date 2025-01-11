Delhi: Interstate drug cartel busted, 30 kgs of opium worth Rs 1 crore seized

New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) Delhi Police busted an interstate drug cartel, seizing 30.6 kilograms of high-quality opium worth Rs1 crore in the international market, officials said on Saturday.

The accused, Ajay alias Hanumaan (45), Kailash (27), Annda Ram (38) and Vinod Yadav (38), were arrested in connection with the operation, police said.

According to police, the cartel was involved in transporting opium from Manipur to Delhi-NCR and Rajasthan.

The operation began on December 31, 2024, based on a tip-off about Ajay and Kailash. The duo were allegedly en route to deliver a consignment of drugs at Sarai Kale Khan Bus Stop in Delhi, a senior police officer said.

Based on the tip-off, a police team laid a trap and apprehended the duo, seizing six kilogram of opium from their possession, the officer said.

During interrogation the pair revealed details about another consignment in transit from Guwahati, he said.

On January 2, with the assistance of local police, accused Annda Ram was apprehended near Belatola in Guwahati, with 8.15 kg of opium, he added.

Further investigations revealed the involvement of Vinod Yadav, a truck driver, who was allegedly transporting a larger consignment, the officer said.

The team arrested Vinod Yadav on January 10 near Kalindi Kunj, seizing 16.6 kilogram of opium from his possession and impounding the truck used for transportation, he said. PTI BM OZ OZ