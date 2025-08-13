Delhi: Interstate heroin trafficking gang busted; kingpin, associate held

New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) The Delhi Police busted an inter-state heroin trafficking racket with the arrest of its kingpin and her associate, an official said on Wednesday.

The police recovered 809 grams of high-grade heroin worth around Rs 80 lakh in the international market, Rs 3,300 in cash, and three mobile phones from the accused, he stated further.

The accused have been identified as Kashim (36), a resident of New Seemapuri, and Bindu Devi (48), a known trafficker previously involved in two cases under the NDPS Act and externed from Delhi since July 2024.

"On July 29, acting on a tip-off, a team apprehended Kashim from Seemapuri and recovered 789 grams of heroin from him. During interrogation, Kashim disclosed that he worked for Bindu Devi, who operated the drug network through her absconding son-in-law Arif alias Samir," said the officer.

On August 3, the police traced and apprehended Bindu Devi from a rented premises in Gurugram's Saini Kheda village. During her police custody remand, Bindu led investigators to Seemapuri, resulting in the recovery of 20 grams of heroin.

According to the police, Kashim is a school dropout who previously worked at a hardware shop and began peddling drugs after becoming an addict himself.

Bindu, an illiterate housewife, has a husband and son who are alleged drug addicts. Despite being externed from Delhi, she continued to control the supply network, the police added.

Efforts are underway to trace Arif and identify other members of the syndicate.