Delhi: Interstate heroin trafficking racket busted, 3 held

New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) With the arrest of three men, the Delhi Police has dismantled an interstate drug trafficking network operating in Delhi-NCR and recovered 808 grams of heroin worth over Rs 4 crore in the international market, an official said on Wednesday.

The operation, conducted in the Trans-Yamuna area, also led to the seizure of two mobile phones, a scooter and cash, police said.

The arrested trio have been identified as Saroj alias Babu (30), Rajkumar (25) and Deepali (22), they said.

The investigation began on July 18, when a team apprehended Saroj in Seemapuri area with a plastic bag containing 789 grams of heroin, police said, adding that during interrogation, Saroj disclosed he had procured the substance from Deepali and intended to supply it to Rajkumar in Ghaziabad.

Subsequently, police arrested Rajkumar on August 19, recovering 19 grams of heroin from his possession, and Deepali on September 25, the official said.

According to police, the accused were involved in supplying heroin in small packets to local customers.

Further investigation is underway to trace the entire network, police said.