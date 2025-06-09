'Delhi is living in fear, where is Amit Shah, Rekha Gupta?' says Atishi over girl's rape

New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI) Former Delhi chief minister Atishi on Monday hit out at Union Home Minister Amit Shah for not visiting the family of the nine-year-old girl, who was allegedly raped and murdered in Nehru Vihar, saying the capital was "gripped with fear" after the incident.

A delegation of AAP leaders, comprising Atishi, party's Delhi convener Saurabh Bharadwaj, AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha and party leader Adil Ahmad Khan, met the girl's family today.

The girl's body was found Saturday stuffed in a suitcase in a neighbour's house in northeast Delhi's Dayalpur area, triggering protests by the locals.

Atishi, after meeting with her family, claimed that the situation was grim in the city from the perspective of women's safety.

"This horrific incident has shaken not just Delhi but the conscience of the entire nation. The victim's family is in a terrible state, and the entire area is gripped with fear. Every household is now anxious about letting their daughters step outside," she said.

The AAP leader pledged her party's support to the victim's family in "every possible" way.

"I demand from the Delhi government that financial aid be given to the victim's family without delay. We are also seeking time to meet with the police commissioner to ensure swift action and that the family receives justice at the earliest. The accused must face the harshest punishment possible," she said.

The politician also slammed the BJP, which has absolute control over the law and order in the city, with the Centre, CM, and the Lieutenant Governor overseeing it, over the incident, terming it a failure of the "four-engine" government.

"Even then, what is BJP actually doing? Why can they not keep our daughters safe?" she asked.

She also called out an apparent silence over the matter by Shah, who is responsible for the law and order of the city as the Union home minister.

"But when it comes to protecting our girls, Amit Shah is nowhere to be seen. Delhi CM Gupta is constantly seen at one or the other public programme. But when a girl is raped and murdered, the CM shows no concern," Atishi, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, said.

"On behalf of all daughters in Delhi, I want to tell BJP that ensuring women's safety is their responsibility. The entire city is now questioning BJP's complete failure in discharging this responsibility. With the Union Home Minister, CM, LG, and Police Commissioner all under BJP, what are they doing," she asked.

Meanwhile, Bharadwaj criticised Gupta's silence and so far not visiting the victim's house.

"In Nehru Vihar, BJP has elected representatives at every level-councillor, MLA, MP. Shouldn't CM Rekha Gupta have come here? A few days ago, two children were burnt alive when a fire broke out in Bawana jhuggis. Yet, the CM didn't visit, even though she was already in Bawana," he said.

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Devender Yadav visited the victim's family and assured them of his support.

He assured the family that the party will take up the matter with the police commissioner to ensure that the guilty is punished at the earliest. PTI SLB VN VN