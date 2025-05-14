Delhi Jal Board gets Rs 1,400 for summer action plan, other projects

New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) The Delhi government has released Rs 1,400-crore funds to the Delhi Jal Board for completion of projects and implementing the Summer Action Plan, officials said on Wednesday.

Under the Summer Action Plan, for which Rs 500 core of the total have been allotted, the DJB will be implementing GPS monitoring of water tankers, installing water ATMs, among other measures, an official said.

"The funds have been released in time so that there is no water crisis during summer months," the official said.

The remaining funds will be utilised for laying of sewer lines and developing new sewage treatment plants.

"The funds that were released to the DJB are those that were allocated in the budget and those that could not be released in March this year," the official said.

To tackle water shortage in Delhi, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had earmarked Rs 9,000 crore towards sanitation, improving accessibility of drinking water.

The measures include setting up new borewells, intelligent metering, and an ambitious plan to replace open canals with pipelines.

Gupta had also announced that in a bid to curb water theft and mismanagement, the government will implement GPS tracking in water tankers.

Alongside this, a mobile application called "DJB Tanker" will be launched, enabling residents to monitor and track water tankers supplying in their areas. PTI SLB NB