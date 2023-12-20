Delhi Jal Board has begun installing RO plants at 30 locations: Govt

New Delhi: The Delhi Jal Board has begun installing RO plants at 30 locations, out of which four plants have already been installed, the Delhi government said.

Tenders have been invited to set up seven RO plants at Rohini, Pappan Kalan, Nilothi, Dwarka, Okhla, Kondli and Ujwa, the government said.

"The work of installing RO plants at 30 locations across Delhi has begun and four RO plants have already been installed. Tenders have been invited to set up seven RO plants at Rohini, Pappan Kalan, Nilothi, Dwarka, Okhla, Kondli and Ujwa," the Delhi government informed the Assembly on Monday.

They said that the tenders of Pappan Kalan, Nilothi, Okhla and Kondli are in the process of getting financial approvals and the tenders of Rohini, Dwarka, and Ujwa are in the process of review by the legal advisor.

The Delhi government further informed that in the last five years, six projects were approved by the DJB chairman and an amount of Rs 58.13 crore has been allocated.

So far, Rs 31.98 crore has been spent on the projects, they said.

In the last 10 years, Rs 191.12 crore has been spent by the DJB on works of preventing/reducing leakage.

"A total of 48,66,738 water samples have been collected by the DJB from January 2014 to November 2023, out of which only 37,398 water samples were found unsatisfactory, that is 0.77 per cent," the Delhi government said.