Delhi Jal Board identifies 74 parks to supply treated water from Yamuna Vihar STP

New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has identified 90 locations where it is planning to supply treated water for horticulture usage from the Yamuna Vihar sewage treatment plant (STP), officials said on Wednesday.

The board, in its high-level meeting in September, approved the proposal to better utilise treated water and construct infrastructure to facilitate the transportation of water to green areas.

"Approximately 74 parks under different agencies and 16 water bodies under the control of Delhi Development Authority (DDA) have been identified for which a tender has been floated to lay the pipeline network," a senior DJB official said.

According to the project plan, DJB will have to work in close coordination with other agencies like the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the Public Works Department (PWD) regarding various approvals while executing this project at the estimated cost of Rs 45 crore. The DJB has also initiated a Sewerage Improvement Scheme (SIS), which is a comprehensive master plan to revamp the sewerage infrastructure.

"After the upgrade work, the STPs will be able to discharge treated water as per the parameter standards set by the government and increase the treatment capacity also," another official added.

According to the tender of the project, the contractor has to submit the detailed drawings and pipeline design after surveying the whole area from the source point to delivery points and after vetting the detailed design from reputed institutions like IIT, DTU and any other government agencies before the start of work, states the tender of the project. "The treated water will be supplied to areas where there is a requirement, like DDA parks and PWD roads, and other concerned departments can also get the water. We have seen in some parts that there are issues of lack of water supply, this will solve that," water minister Parvesh Verma had said last month after the initial approval of the project.

According to the project details, the treated water will be supplied from Yamuna Vihar STP in North-East Delhi to all parks of MCD and DDA, which are above 1 acre in area. This includes parks in Jagriti Enclave, Vivek Vihar, Dilshad Garden, Nand Nagri, Wazirabad, Sarita Vihar, Yamuna Sports Complex and some water bodies in Nand Nagri, Jhilmil, Babarpur and Jeevanpur.