Delhi Jal Board issues order for engineering cadre posts

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) The Delhi Jal Board on Tuesday issued an order for posts of the engineering cadre and said that additional designations and re-designations granted to the officers on completion of certain period of tenure are "not as per existing recruitment rules" and is, therefore, "legally not tenable".

"On 'services' related matters, the additional designations/re-designations granted to the officers on completion of certain period of tenure are not as per existing recruitment rules in the Delhi Jal Board and, therefore, ab initio void and legally not tenable," a notice said.

The DJB further said the engineer-designated officers will continue to perform the same duties attached to their original post and without contributing any additional work or handling any higher responsibility.

"The officers designated as Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) will be redesignated as Assistant Engineer, Deputy Superintending Engineer (Dy. SE) as Executive Engineer, Additional Chief Engineer (ACE) as Superintending Engineer and Principle Chief Engineer (Pr. CE) will be re-designated as Chief Engineer," the notice added. PTI ABU AS AS