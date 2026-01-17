Delhi Jal Board launches sewer line laying projects in Deoli, Ambedkar Nagar

New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) In a step towards cleaning the Yamuna, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) on Saturday launched a sewer development project covering unauthorised colonies in the Deoli and Ambedkar Nagar Assembly constituencies in South Delhi.

Under the current DJB initiative, approximately 25 kilometres of underground sewer lines, ranging from 300 mm to 700 mm in diameter, will be laid at a total cost of Rs 31.31 crore.

"Cleaning the Yamuna requires stopping sewage at the source. This DJB project focuses on unauthorised colonies in Deoli and Ambedkar Nagar, where the lack of sewer connectivity has directly contributed to pollution of the Yamuna," Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma said.

Highlighting the delay in execution over the past several years, the minister said the present government is committed to completing the work within a defined timeline.

"The project assumes particular significance as the work was originally sanctioned and initiated in 2018, with a planned completion timeline of May 2020," Verma said.

However, despite laying plans for nearly 57 kilometres of sewer lines, only about 32 kilometres of work could be completed, leaving large parts of the project incomplete, he added.

The project covers 11 unauthorised colonies spread across Deoli and Ambedkar Nagar areas, where the absence of sewer infrastructure has remained a chronic issue.