Delhi Jal Board releases more than Rs 700 crore for water, sewer projects

New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) The Delhi Jal Board has released more than Rs 700 crore for sewer and water projects in all assembly constituencies of the national capital under its jurisdiction, the city's Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma said on Tuesday.

According to officials, the constituency-wise release of funds will promote equitable and need-based development.

A total of 68 constituencies will get funds. The remaining two -- Delhi Cantonment and New Delhi have not been included in the DJB's list as sewer and water projects there are not managed by the Delhi government.

"The DJB has released Rs 735 crore directly to constituencies to ensure faster work, cleaner execution, and greater accountability. We have provided even more funds overall, but this time they have been released in a decentralised manner, empowering MLAs to act according to the people's needs," Verma said.

This marks the largest constituency-level fund release in DJB’s history, ensuring that every part of the national capital benefits from renewed investment in essential water and sanitation systems, the minister added.

Of the total amount, Rs 408.95 crore has been released under the capital head for infrastructure projects such as laying of new pipelines, replacement of old sewer lines, construction of underground reservoirs and augmentation of water supply systems.

"Another Rs 326 crore has been released under the revenue head for regular maintenance, desilting, repair works, and service-related improvements aimed at enhancing the efficiency and reliability of existing networks," Verma said further.

To ensure transparency and timely execution, the Board has implemented a strict monitoring and auditing mechanism through its central Project Management Unit.

"This is not a promise for the future. The funds have already been released, and work is underway. Citizens will soon see the results in their streets and homes," Verma said, adding that all works will be geo-tagged and tracked in real time to guarantee efficient utilisation of funds and adherence to deadlines.