Delhi Jal Board set up 26.50 lakh metered water connections in 2022-23

New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) Over 26.50 lakh metered water connections were set up in the city by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) in 2022-23, the highest in a year since 2019, according to the Statistical Handbook-2023.

The DJB set up 24,93,737 metered connections in 2019-20, 24,81,874 connections in 2020-21, 25,43,757 connections in 2021-22 and 26,53,197 connections in 2022-23, it said.

The handbook containing data on socio-economic parameters of the national capital was released by the economics and statistics department of the Delhi government.

According to the report, the total water consumption in 2022-23 was 6,893.53 lakh kilo litres.

The data includes the NDMC, MCD and cantonment areas, Delhi Jal Board staff quarters, unauthorised water connections and left out unauthorised colonies.

"Total water consumption (including water losses) in 2019-20 was 8,698.28 lakh kilo litre, 7,574.11 lakh kilo litre in 2020-21 and 7,463.41 lakh kilo litre in 2021-22," the report said. PTI ABU IJT