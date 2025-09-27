Delhi Jal Board to convert its former CEO's bungalow into training centre

New Delhi, Sep 27 (PTI) The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has given in-principle approval to converting a bungalow occupied earlier by its former CEO Udit Prakash Rai after he allegedly razed a historical monument, into a engineering training centre, sources said on Saturday.

"In-principle approval has been given to convert the bungalow into a human resource and engineering training centre," a source said.

In 2023 the Delhi government's directorate of vigilance had served a show-cause notice to Rai, a 2007-batch IAS officer, for allegedly demolishing a 15th-century structure to build his official residence on land belonging to DJB in Jal Vihar area of Lajpat Nagar, when he was posted as its chief executive officer officer (CEO) in 2021.

The notice said Rai was eligible for a type five government accommodation of 106 square meters but had occupied the bungalow with a built-up area of 700sqm on a plot of 5,500sqm. The house was constructed at a cost of Rs 4 crore.

After the controversy erupted DJB suspended two of its officials and Rai had to vacate the bungalow. It has been lying vacant since.

Last year a proposal was moved by the water quality control wing of the DJB to reuse the property for research purposes, which has been given in-principle approval in the recent board meeting held, officials informed. PTI SSM OZ OZ