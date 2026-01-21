Delhi Jal Board to hire 600 EV water tankers to curb pollution, streamline supply

New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) The Delhi Jal Board has decided to induct 600 EV water tankers as part of efforts to comply with air pollution-related curbs and improve water distribution, officials said on Wednesday.

Presiding over a board meeting, Delhi water minister Parvesh Verma said the move is a structural reform aimed at curbing the unregulated water market.

"This is not a temporary arrangement but a structural reform. Of the 600 new tankers, 300 will be dedicated to free residential supply in water stressed areas, while the remaining 300 will serve commercial and institutional users on a regulated payment basis," he said.

"We are ending pollution related issues, curbing the grey market and ensuring that water reaches people safely and transparently," Verma said. He added that the tankers will be equipped with stainless steel tanks and real-time GPS-based monitoring. Residents will be able to book and track the tankers through a mobile application.

The Delhi Jal board (DJB) currently operates around 1,000 tankers for water distribution, mainly in water-stressed residential areas. The shift to EVs is expected to significantly reduce the vehicular pollution caused by the existing fleet.

In another key decision towards the rejuvenation of the Yamuna, the board approved a Decentralized Sewage Treatment Project (DSTP) in Zindpur.

The project includes a 15 MGD (million gallons per day) sewage treatment plant and pumping stations designed to intercept waste from the Palla group of colonies, which as per officials, currently flows into the river through open drains.

"The project will ensure that sewage is intercepted, treated and managed scientifically, and is expected to benefit over 4.17 lakh people across 33 colonies and 14 villages, including Narela, Burari, and Badli, by preventing untreated sewage from entering the river," the minister said.

At the board meeting, the DJB also approved the hiring of a project management consultancy to prepare and revalidate the Water Master Plan 2051. A monitoring company was also approved for the Asian Development Bank-assisted Wazirabad water supply project.

The meeting concluded with the approval of a project to lay house sewer connections in Sangam Nagar, Ranhola, Wazirabad and Begumpur. This project is expected to benefit approximately 12.5 lakh residents.