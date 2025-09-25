Delhi Jal Board to inaugurate Rs 200 crore upgraded Coronation Pillar STP as part of 'Sewa Pakhwada'

New Delhi, Sept 25 (PTI) The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) is set to inaugurate upgraded Coronation Pillar sewage treatment plants, phase one and two, one of the major projects directly related to the cleaning of the Yamuna, officials said on Thursday.

The project constructed at a cost of Rs 230 crores, fully funded by the Delhi government, has a total capacity of 20 million gallons per day (MGD). It will benefit around six lakh residents living in Shakti Nagar, Roop Nagar, Kamala Nagar, Malkaganj, Delhi University, Kingsway Camp, GTB Nagar and nearby areas.

The inauguration will be done on September 30 as part of the 'Sewa Pakhwara'.

"The upgradation work of the sewage treatment plant was concluded in May this year, after which it was put on a trial run. Now it is one of the projects which will be inaugurated among other projects," a DJB official said.

The board has in the past been pulled up by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) for not adhering to the treated water discharge standards set by the government, as ultimately this water will end up going into the river.

According to officials, after the upgrade work, the sewage treatment plants (STPs) will be able to discharge treated water as per the parameter standards set by the government and increase the treatment capacity as well.

Currently the DJB has 37 STPs of which 18 are under upgradation projects to increase the overall treatment capacity of sewage in the city.

This work will increase the sewage treatment capacity up to 800 MGD and close the gap in the generation and treatment of sewage in the city, officials added.

The current generation of sewage is around 700 MGD, and to stop untreated sewage from entering the river, in the first budget of the new BJP government, the water and sewerage sector has been given one of the biggest shares of Rs 9,000 crore.

Additionally, the DJB is also constructing three new STPs, one at Okhla which will have a treatment capacity of 124 MGD. It will be commissioned on September 30 by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. PTI SSM SSM OZ OZ