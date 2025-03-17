Delhi Jal Board vandalism: Court asks police to give chargesheet copy to Raghav Chadha

New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) A Delhi court on Monday directed Delhi Police to supply to AAP leader Raghav Chadha a copy of the supplementary chargesheet filed on his complaint in the 2020 Delhi Jal Board office vandalism case.

Additional chief judicial magistrate Paras Dalal issued the direction in view of Chadha's plea for monitoring the investigation in the case against BJP MP Yogender Chandolia, BJP leader Adesh Gupta and others.

The court has posted the hearing on April 7.

Delhi Police registered an FIR for alleged violation of Covid norms in connection with the vandalism at the Delhi Jal Board headquarters on December 24, 2020, allegedly led by then Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta. PTI UK AMK