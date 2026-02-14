Delhi: Jamia hosts it's first National Mediation Competition

New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) Jamia Millia Islamia's three-day National Mediation Competition 2026 concluded on Saturday with participation from 24 law schools and institutes, said an official statement.

The event was inaugurated on Thursday by the Supreme Court Judge N Kotiswar Singh, it said. The event focused on promoting alternative dispute resolution through simulated mediation sessions aimed at testing negotiation and problem-solving skills, a statement from the University said.

Addressing the gathering, Justice Singh highlighted the urgent need for mediation in light of the enormous pendency of cases in Indian courts, according to a statement by the University.

Referring to data from the National Judicial Data Grid, Justice Singh said that "With over 4.8 crore pending cases and limited judicial strength, mediation emerges as a practical and necessary solution," it read.

Drawing examples from religious scriptures and everyday family life, Justice Singh said that dispute resolution through dialogue is ingrained in Indian society. PTI VBH SHS SHS