Delhi jewellery shop burglary: 2 detained from Chhattisgarh

New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) Two persons have been detained in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur in connection with a Rs 20-crore burglary from a jewellery shop in Delhi's Bhogal area, officials said on Friday.

Advertisment

According to a senior police officer, interrogation of the accused persons is underway.

At least three unidentified people were involved in the burglary, one of the biggest in the national capital.

The accused people broke into the shop, made a hole in a strong room and decamped with ornaments worth more than Rs 20 crore as well as Rs 5 lakh in cash earlier this week.

The shop, Umrao Singh Jewellers, in south Delhi's Bhogal, had several CCTV cameras but they were damaged around Sunday midnight, police said.

The owner closed the shop on Sunday around 8 pm and when he opened it on Tuesday around 10.30 am, he got to know about the incident. The shop remains closed on Monday. PTI NIT NSD