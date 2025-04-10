JLN Metro Station's gate no. 2 closed due to Tahawwur Rana's arrival

New Delhi: Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Metro Station's gate number 2 has been closed and public movement around the area has been restricted as key accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks Tahawwur Hussain Rana will be taken to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) office on Thursday.

Rana is being brought to India on a special flight after the US Supreme Court rejected his final appeal against extradition.

A Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) spokesperson said, "Gate No. 2 of the JLN Metro Station, the one closest to the NIA building, will remain closed as a precaution." Metro train services will continue as usual and all other entry and exit points at the station will remain open for commuters, he said.

Rana, 64, is a close associate of David Coleman Headley, also known as Daood Gilani and is one of the main conspirators in the 2008 attacks.

The Mumbai terror attacks on November 26, 2008 involved 10 Pakistani terrorists who carried out coordinated strikes at multiple locations -- including a railway station, two luxury hotels and a Jewish centre -- after arriving in Mumbai via the Arabian Sea.

The assault lasted nearly 60 hours and claimed 166 lives.