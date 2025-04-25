Delhi judge receives death threats

New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) A judge of a Delhi court allegedly received death threats by two unidentified men here in the Kakrola area in Dwarka, officials said on Thursday.

The two men allegedly stopped their car in front of the judge while he was on a walk on April 1 and honked multiple times to draw his attention. One of the occupants then allegedly threatened the judge and fled from the spot, a senior police officer said.

Police said an FIR was lodged in the matter on April 16.

The judge was unable to note the vehicle's registration number, according to the FIR.

Police said a probe is underway and CCTV footage from the area is being examined to identify the two men.