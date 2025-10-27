Delhi: Juvenile among 3 held for late-night robberies targeting delivery agents

New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) The Delhi Police has apprehended three individuals, including a juvenile, for allegedly robbing food delivery agents during late-night hours in south Delhi, an official said on Monday.

Police recovered a stolen mobile phone, Rs 1,100 in cash, a knife, and a stolen motorcycle from the possession of the accused, who have been identified as Priyanshu (19), Gaurav (19), and a 17-year-old boy, DCP (South) Ankit Chauhan said.

"On October 17, a food delivery agent named Shahnawaz, was robbed near Zamrudpur in Greater Kailash-I around 3.45 am, when he was heading towards Lajpat Nagar for a delivery.

"Three men on a motorcycle intercepted Shahnawaz, threatened him with a knife, and took away his mobile phone, Rs 5,000 in cash, and his bike keys before fleeing from the spot," the DCP said.

According to the officer, police examined more than 250 CCTV camera footage covering nearly 20 km, and traced the accused to a rented accommodation in Pul Prahladpur from where they were apprehended.

During interrogation, the trio confessed to their involvement in multiple late-night robberies in south, southeast and southwest Delhi.

They used a stolen motorcycle to commit the crimes, specifically targeting delivery agents assuming that they would be carrying cash and mobile phones, the DCP said.

"With their arrest, police have solved three cases of armed robbery and one case of vehicle theft," the officer said.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain their involvement in other similar cases, he added. PTI BM ARB ARI