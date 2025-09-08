Delhi 'kalash' theft: 3 held, gold urns worth over Rs 1.5 crore recovered

New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested three men, including the main accused, in connection with the theft of multiple gold 'kalash' from a Jain religious ceremony near the Red Fort, recovering stolen items worth more than Rs 1.5 crore, an official said on Monday.

The incident took place on September 3 during the ongoing Daslakshan Mahaparv at August 15, where a series of rituals have been underway since August 28. The event is scheduled to conclude on September 9.

According to police, the accused -- Bhushan Verma -- had stolen three gold kalash embedded with precious stones and fled.

The police said that Verma, along with his associates Ankit and Gaurav have been arrested.

The case was jointly investigated by the north district police and the Crime Branch. Based on technical surveillance and leads, a team intercepted Verma in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh, and subsequently apprehended his two associates, they said.

They added that while one intact 'kalash' has been recovered, about 150 grams of melted gold has also been seized from the other accused.

"Verma had conducted detailed reconnaissance of the venue for two days before the theft. He dressed in traditional attire, mingled with devotees, and even managed to sit on the stage where the 'kalash' was placed," a senior officer said.

Investigators revealed that the theft was executed when the gathering's attention was diverted towards welcoming Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who was attending the event on September 3.

The complaint in the case was lodged by Sudhir Jain, a Civil Lines-based businessman, who told police he carried the 'kalash' daily for the rituals.

Officials said CCTV footage from the venue, along with the trail of an active mobile number linked to a payment system account, helped crack the case.

Police sources added that the accused had earlier targeted another gold urn weighing around 40 grams on August 7.

"He exploited security loopholes, planned the theft meticulously and were looking to dispose of the gold after melting it," an investigator said. PTI SSJ BM NB