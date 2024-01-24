Delhi-Kanyakumari bikers' rally to spread awareness about 'Siddha' system of medicine

New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Ayush Mahendra Munjpara on Wednesday flagged off a Delhi-Kanyakumari bikers' rally to support the Ayush system of medicine and spread awareness about the 'Siddha' system.

Advertisment

The Siddha Wellness Rally and Awareness Campaign (SWARC) is organised by the Central Council for Research in Siddha (CCRS) and the National Institute of Siddha (NIS).

This rally was flagged off from the Ayush Bhavan at the Ministry of Ayush campus here.

The SWARC is a 20-day expedition, covering approximately 3,333 km from New Delhi to Kanyakumari, showcasing the Siddha system of medicine.

Advertisment

The rally will pass through eight states and Union Territories, with 21 awareness camp points.

Munjapara said the Siddha system of medicine is one of the oldest.

Considering the role and importance of Siddha in national as well as global Health and wellness sector, the Ministry of Ayush has established the National Institute of Siddha and Central Council for Research in Siddha, he said.

Director of National Institute of Siddha Dr Meenakumari said the rally will support the Ayush system of medicine and disseminate the message of Siddha across the nation and connect youth from this ancient system of medicine. PTI PLB TIR TIR