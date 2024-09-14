Delhi : Key conspirator in robbery of jewellery worth Rs 8 crore nabbed from Palam

New Delhi, Sep 14 (PTI) A key conspirator in a Rs 8-crore robbery from a Haryana-based jeweller in central Delhi two years ago has been arrested, police said on Saturday.

The robbery case was registered on August 31, 2022, following a complaint from Somveer, a resident of Haryana's Ambala city, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (crime) Amit Goel said.

The incident had occurred when Somveer and his colleague, Jagdish Saini, who work in Jai Mata Di Logistics, were delivering gold and diamond ornaments in Delhi, Goel said.

They were ambushed by four men near Desh Bandhu Gupta Road in Paharganj. The robbers, one among them dressed partially in a police uniform, blinded them with chili powder and forcibly took two bags and a carton containing the ornaments, the DCP said.

He said the stolen goods -- 6.27 kg of gold, 106 diamonds and 2.9 kg of silver -- were recovered from the possession of six people arrested in the case then by the local police.

However, the main accused, Ajeet Singh (46) was absconding, Goel said.

Based on a tip off, a police team led by Inspectors Pankaj Malik and Rohit Kumar, traced and apprehended Ajeet Singh from his hideout in Mahavir Enclave of Palam Village on Friday, Goel added.

Goel said Singh was working as a bus driver in Delhi's Dwarka at the time of his arrest.

Before the robbery, he resided in Gopal Nagar, Najafgarh, where he conspired to commit crime with his neighbours and relatives, including his nephew Nagesh Kumar, police said. PTI ALK OZ OZ