Delhi: Key supplier in interstate narcotics network arrested

New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested a man who was allegedly a key supplier in an interstate narcotics network and wanted in two drug-related cases involving heroin worth over Rs 8 crore, an official said on Sunday.

The accused, Tushar, a resident of Matiala, had been declared a proclaimed offender by two separate courts earlier this year after he absconded following seizures of heroin in both cases, the official added.

"He was identified as the source of the heroin supply in both cases and had been evading arrest. He was declared a PO in both cases. On Friday, the team received inputs about him, and he was apprehended from the Mahaveer Enclave area," said the officer.

During interrogation, Tushar allegedly revealed that he was part of a well-organised narcotics syndicate supplying heroin across Delhi-NCR.

According to the police, he admitted that his family members were also involved in the narcotics trade in Dwarka and that he joined the network later.

Further investigation is underway.