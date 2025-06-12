Delhi-Keylong-Leh bus to resume service on Jun 13

Shimla: The Himachal Roads Transport Corporation (HRTC) will resume the Delhi-Keylong-Leh bus that passes through the world's highest highway, on June 13, after a gap of eight months.

The bus passes through the Manali-Leh highway, the highest in the world, and covers a 1,026-km distance in 26 hours.

The one-way fare has been fixed at Rs 1,830, officials said on Thursday With mercury soaring in the plains, the tourists are eagerly waiting for the bus which crosses Baralacha La at 16,020 ft, Lachung La at 16,620 ft, and Tanglung La at 17,480 ft.

An HRTC bus that left for Leh this morning would reach Leh at 6 pm, and start its journey from Leh to Delhi on Friday, officials said.