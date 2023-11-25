Delhi: Kin of father, son electrocuted to death demand action against private hospital

New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) The family members of a father-son duo, who were allegedly electrocuted to death while carrying out a repairing job in a water tank in a private hospital here on Friday, have demanded strict action against the hospital authorities.

"We got the bodies after 24 hours. We were asked to stay away. I, along with my mother, stood helplessly outside the hospital, but no one bothered to tell us what had happened to my father and brother," Vipin, the son of deceased Kunwar Pal, told PTI.

According to police, Pal (40), his son Raman (20), who was a plumber by profession, and electrician Sarvesh Kumar (59) died of an electric shock while carrying out motor-repairing work at the Commander Hospital in Outer Delhi's Ranhola.

"There were five members in the family. My mother Raj Kumari, father, elder sister, Raman and me. Raman quit his studies after Class 10 to support the family and started working with my father. My sister is married and I am a student. My father and brother were associated with this hospital for the last five years. Now see, how they (doctors at the hospital) have fled, leaving everyone behind," Vipin said.

A case under sections 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery) and 304A (whoever causes the death of any person by doing any rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been lodged at the Ranhola police station against unidentified people.

"Further investigation is underway. The FIR was registered on a complaint from the investigating officer, ASI Shri Krishan, against unidentified people," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Jimmy Chiram told PTI.

"I have no idea about the charges levelled by police and against whom. I only know that police must take strict action against the accused. They were aware of the possible risk and yet they asked my father and brother to work for them," Vipin said.

Pal's wife Raj Kumari said, "My husband was at home on Friday. He got a call at around 2 pm about a plumbing assignment. He asked Raman to accompany him. I got a call around 5 pm and the caller asked me to come to the hospital immediately as something bad had happened with my son and husband." "I asked my son, Vipin, to go to the hospital, which is around five kilometres away from our house. When we reached there, the guards stopped us at the gate and no one informed us about anything. We just saw people running from one end to another," she said, adding that police must ensure that strict action is taken against the culprits.

Kunwar Pal's brother, Dhan Pal, said they got the bodies of his brother and nephew at around 3 pm on Saturday, after which they started preparing for the cremation.

The ASI has said in his complainant that a PCR call was received at about 2 pm on Friday and a team was immediately rushed to the Commander Hospital.

"Once we reached the hospital, we were directed to a basement area. I saw some electrical-fitting tools near a water tank in the basement. There were three bodies in the tank. As the water was deep, a call was made to the fire department for help," he has said.

The bodies were taken out of the tank with the help of fire department officials and sent to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital for autopsy. PTI BM RC