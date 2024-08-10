Delhi: Kuki Students' Organisation stages protest against removal of Assam Rifles from buffer zones in Manipur

New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) The students and supporters under the banner of the Kuki Students' Organisation (KSO) staged a protest here on Saturday demanding withdrawal of the Central government's decision to withdraw the 9th and 22nd Battalions of the Assam Rifles from buffer zones in Manipur.

The protesters gathered at the Jantar Mantar and voiced their concerns over the "potential repercussions" of replacing the Assam Rifles with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in these sensitive areas, according to a statement issued by the Kuki Students' Organisation.

"The buffer zones, established by the Ministry of Home Affairs in May 2023, have been maintained by the Assam Rifles to separate the warring Meitei and Kuki communities and prevent further violence in the conflict-ridden state," the statement said.

"The Assam Rifles have been instrumental in stabilising the situation in Manipur's buffer zones," said a KSO spokesperson during the rally.

"Their removal at this volatile time could undo the progress made towards peace and potentially lead to a resurgence of violence, he added.

The organisation highlighted the Assam Rifles' long-standing presence in the northeast, emphasising their familiarity with the region's terrain and socio-political dynamics, as well as the trust they have earned from local communities.