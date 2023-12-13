Delhi L-G approves promotions of 13 assistant public prosecutors to additional public prosecutors

New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) In a move aimed to speed up trials in city courts, Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena has approved the promotions of 13 assistant public prosecutors to additional public prosecutors, the Raj Niwas said on Wednesday.

The promotions will help speed up cases in the day-to-day working of the subordinate judiciary in the national capital. Since the creation of 17 new courts recently, the trial process was facing acute shortage of additional public prosecutors, it said in a statement.

The promotions will be for six months or till the posts are filled by regular recruitment through the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), whichever is earlier.

The 13 assistant public prosecutors recommended for promotion by the screening committee have successfully completed the mandatory training and are clear from a vigilance angle, the Raj Niwas said.

According to the Recruitment Rules, they have completed the eligibility requirement of being in service for six years as assistant public prosecutors, the statement said.

A proposal of the Delhi government's home department for filling up 31 vacant posts of additional public prosecutors on a regular basis has been submitted to UPSC, it added. PTI VIT SZM