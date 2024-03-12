Delhi L-G, CM inaugurate engineered landfill site in southeast Delhi's Tehkhand

New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) Delhi L-G V K Saxena and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday inaugurated an engineered landfill site in southeast Delhi's Tehkhand for scientific disposal of solid waste.

Kejriwal described the launch of the engineered landfill site as a significant step towards sustainable waste management and environment conservation.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi currently operates three landfill sites in the city, of which the one at Okhla is likely to be cleared by this year. The Bhalaswa site is targeted to be cleared by 2025 and the Ghazipur site by 2026.