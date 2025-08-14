Delhi L-G commences I-Day celebrations by hoisting Tricolour at Raj Niwas

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Friday hoisted the Tricolour at the Raj Niwas to kick start the 79th Independence Day celebrations.

"Started the Independence Day festival today by hoisting the Tricolour at Raj Niwas. I appeal to all the citizens of Delhi to join the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign and make it successful by hoisting the Tricolour, which is a symbol of national unity and pride, at their houses," Saxena said in a post on X.

The government of India launched the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign in 2022 as part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' initiative to celebrate 75 years of India's Independence. PTI VIT ARI