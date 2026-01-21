Delhi L-G inaugurates column fountains in Dwarka, library in Vikaspuri

New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) V K Saxena on Wednesday inaugurated two fountains in Dwarka and an 'Aarambh' library in Vikaspuri, officials said.

According to officials, the fountains feature sleek column structures that serve as striking visual landmarks during the day.

The height of each fountain is 2.8 metres, and the width is 4.5 metres in diameter, crafted from teak and rainbow sandstone, the L-G said.

"We are committed towards providing holistic development of the national capital to address Delhi's growing urban requirements and planning aligned to the needs of people while making sustained efforts to make Dwarka Sub-City cleaner and greener and enhance its overall aesthetics," Saxena said.

Later during the day, the L-G also inaugurated the 'Aarambh Library' at Vikaspuri — the fifth in the series under the Aarambh initiative in around a year. Developed by DDA, the library aims to provide students, particularly in West Delhi, with a dedicated and affordable environment for focused learning, officials said.

The first Aarambh Library was inaugurated at Old Rajinder Nagar on January 5, 2025, where three young students lost their lives the year before due to flooding in overcrowded basement reading rooms.

"It is a DDA's service to the students with limited resources, and we will continue to take measures for the overall development of youth, as they are the future of our country," Saxena added.

Located in M-Block Vikaspuri, the library will operate round-the-clock in three shifts of 8 hours each and has the capacity to accommodate over 180 students per day. Access will be available at a nominal fee of Rs 1,000 per month per shift. PTI SSM AMJ AMJ