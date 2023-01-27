Delhi L-G inaugurates material recovery facility for waste segregation

New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena Friday inaugurated a Material Recovery Facility (MRF) Centre in the West Kidwai Nagar here for segregation of recyclable items from household waste.

The semi-automated MRF centre has been set up by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), in collaboration with M/s Metro Waste Handling Pvt. Ltd.

It has been established at Transfer Station Old Arjun Dass Camp for microsegregation of dry waste collected during door-to-door collection before finally sending non-recyclable dry garbage to the waste-to-energy plant in Okhla for further processing.

Micro segregation of dry waste helps in removing recyclables, improving the livelihood of rag pickers, proper processing of recyclables through authorized recyclers and finally improving the efficiency of waste-to-energy plants.

"MRF is the most important tool for reduction of waste under the 3R (reduce, recycle and reuse) initiative and plays a vital role in incorporating the circular economy chain.

"Material recovery centre in NDMC area starts at the primary level by the household who segregates recyclables like newspapers, cardboards, plastics and bottles from waste to sell such material to local recyclers and scrap dealers," NDMC said in a statement.

The dry waste collected during door-to-door collection is further subjected to microsegregation into paper, plastic, metal, glass and textile at MRF Centres.

"Recycling of waste prevents a significant fraction of municipal, institutional and bulk waste from being dumped or disposed of in waste-to-energy plant, thereby reducing environmental impacts and the burden of waste management on public authorities.

"MRF helps the NDMC by reducing waste volumes and results in cost savings in the collection, transportation and disposal infrastructure," the civic body said.