Delhi L-G inaugurates new sports facility in Dwarka

New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) LG V K Saxena inaugurated on Thursday a sports facility in Dwarka's sector 8 developed by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) that houses state-of-the-art amenities for mutiple disciplines, including boxing, wrestling and taekwondo.

"In the last three years, we have been developing many similar sports facilities in Dwarka and outer Delhi areas. We hope that in the next Olympics, a person who used DDA's sports facility wins medals and makes us proud," he said. The L-G echoed the goal of the Fit India Movement, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019, which aims to encourage children and youths to participate in sports and incorporate fitness activities into their daily lives.

"The movement had resulted in children, even from the remote areas of the country, taking part in various sports activities. This facility is a milestone for DDA in creating sports infrastructure in the city," he said.

South Delhi MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and Bijwasan MLA Kailash Gahlot were present at the inauguration of the 23.3-acre complex.

"The indoor facilities feature dedicated spaces for weightlifting, table tennis, yoga, and aerobics. The outdoor sports six synthetic turf courts for lawn tennis, as many courts for badminton, four basketball courts, two courts each for netball and volleyball, and four courts for pickleball," the DDA said in a statement.

The complex is also equipped with an open-air gym, a dedicated jogging track, and an Olympic-size swimming pool, it added. Future expansion projects of the complex include a combined football and hockey ground, a synthetic athletic track, a skating rink, a speed track, and a children's park.

"Additionally, there is a modern conference hall equipped with high-end internet and audio-visual equipment with a seating capacity of 100, a cafeteria, a restaurant, and banqueting facilities," Saxena said.

According to DDA, to ensure that sports enthusiasts can fully benefit from these facilities and to encourage budding talents capable of competing at the highest levels, professional coaching in all sports will also be provided for boxing, wrestling, weightlifting, and taekwondo.

The DDA manages 17 sports complexes and three golf courses in the national capital, and three more similar facilities are being developed.