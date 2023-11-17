Delhi L-G meets President Murmu, V-P Dhankhar; extends Diwali, Chhath greetings

New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena on Friday called on President Droupadi Murmu to extend Diwali and Chhath greetings.

Saxena also paid a visit to Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Posting pictures of his meetings with Murmu on X, Saxena said, "Called on the Hon'ble President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu Ji @rashtrapatibhvn. Greeted her on Diwali and Chhath and sought her sagacious blessings." In another post, he said, "Called on Hon'ble @VPIndia Shri Jagdeep Dhankar and Smt Sudesh Dhankar Ji and wished them with Diwali greetings. Was fortunate to have yet again obtained his valuable guidance, especially on constitutional matters." Saxena was accompanied by his spouse during the meetings. PTI VIT SZM