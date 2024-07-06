Delhi L-G okays recommendation for probe against Satyendar Jain in CCTV graft case

New Delhi, Jul 6 (PTI) Delhi L-G V K Saxena has approved a recommendation for a probe under the Prevention of Corruption Act against jailed former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in a graft case related to CCTV installation in the city, Raj Niwas officials said on Saturday.

No immediate reaction was available from the AAP over the charge against its senior leader. Jain is already in jail in a money laundering case.

According to Raj Niwas officials, it has been alleged in the present case that Jain received a bribe of Rs 7 crore for waiving a penalty of Rs 16 crore imposed on a company for delay in the installation of CCTVs in 70 Assembly constituencies of Delhi.

Saxena agreed with the proposal of the Directorate of Vigilance to refer the matter under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act to the Union Home Ministry for approval of investigation against Jain by the Anti-Corruption Branch, they added.

Jain was the PWD minister and nodal authority of the project of installing 1.4 lakh CCTV cameras in Delhi at the cost of Rs 571 crore, officials said.

He resigned as minister in February 2023, months after his arrest in the money laundering case. PTI VIT NSD NSD