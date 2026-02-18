Delhi L-G orders 'major penalty' against DFS officer over issuance of 'fake' fire safety certificate

New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena has ordered "major penalty" against a Delhi Fire Service (DFS) officer for submitting a "false" inspection report, also ordering a vigilance probe against a former director of the agency over alleged misconduct in this connection, officials said.

Saxena rejected an appeal by DFS Assistant Divisional Officer CL Meena against a "minor penalty" imposed on him after the Vigilance Directorate of Delhi government held him responsible for submitting a false inspection report on lifts installed at Akash Cinema-cum-Commercial Complex in Azadpur for issuance of fire safety certificate, an official at the L-G office said.

The L-G not only rejected Meena's appeal, but also directed the Vigilance Directorate to initiate "major penalty" proceedings under Rule 14 of CCS (CCA) Rules, 1965, against the officer, he said.

Meena allegedly prepared two inspection reports on August 3, 2022, and October 25, 2022, mentioning four passengers lifts were installed at the Akash Cinema-cum-Commercial Complex. On the basis of the October 25 report, a fire safety certificate was issued on November 1, 2022.

Later complaints were filed with various authorities including the PMO and MHA, alleging the fire safety certificate was "fake". During an inspection conducted by the assistant electrical inspector of the labour department, it was found that no passenger lift had been installed at the site, officials said.

However, the fire safety certificate issued on November 1, 2022, was neither reviewed nor withdrawn even after the lifts were found to be non-existent.

In this connection, L-G Saxena directed the Vigilance Directorate to examine "misconduct" of the erstwhile DFS director and other officials involved in inspection, certification and related processes, and initiate disciplinary proceedings if found guilty, officials added.