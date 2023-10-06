Delhi L-G reviews preparedness for P20 Summit, directs upgrade of areas in an around IICC

New Delhi, Oct 6 (PTI) Lt Governor VK Saxena has directed the departments concerned to spruce up neighbourhoods in the vicinity of the IICC in Dwarka ahead of next week's P20 Summit in the national capital, the Raj Niwas said in a statement on Friday.

Saxena also directed the departments to ensure that the areas surrounding the venue are plastic free.

With just six days left before the Parliament 20 (P20) Summit, Saxena reviewed the preparedness at the International Convention and Expo Centre (IICC) -- YashoBhoomi -- and its surrounding areas in Dwarka.

Speakers/presiding officers from more than 30 countries have confirmed their participation for the summit, scheduled on October 12-14, the statement said.

In a review meeting on Thursday, Saxena took stock of the beautification work in and around the venue. He asked for coordination among the departments to develop the IICC's surroundings along the lines of Bharat Mandapam, where the G20 Summit was held last month.

The Lt Governor stressed that the IICC is a zero-discharge green campus and should be free from plastics, the statement said.

The statement noted that much work -- including landscaping, roads repair and public infrastructure revamp, among others -- remains to be completed at the site due to the heavy construction activities that the area has been witnessing for the past more than two years.

During his visit, Saxena inspected the state-of-the-art exhibition and convention complex that showcases India's diverse and rich art and culture and appreciated the facilities, it said.

"However, he said a lot needs to be done outside the complex and asked the project developer Larsen & Toubro, Delhi Development Authority, Municipal Corporation of Delhi and the public works department to coordinate and develop the surroundings of the IICC on the lines of Bharat Mandapam," the statement further said.

The Lt Governor also discussed with the Delhi Police the traffic arrangements for the delegates and issued instructions for seamless transport and movement. The Delhi Police has also been tasked with the deployment of PCR vans, ambulances and fire tenders in and around the venue.

Saxena issued specific instructions to remove construction debris, barricades, crash barriers and illegal hoardings lying along the routes to be taken by the delegates.

Apart from landscaping and beautification around Gate 6 from where the VIPs will enter the venue, all civic agencies and the National Highways Authority of India have been directed to keep the area clean.

Saxena also asked to install proper branding signages and flag poles around the venue and instructed that non-functional streetlights, especially between Gate 1 and Gate 4 be fixed at the earliest.

The forest department has been directed to suitably place 10,000 flower pots at the venue by October 10, the statement added. PTI VIT SZM