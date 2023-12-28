Delhi L-G Saxena visits RRTS project sites, directs officials to resolve land issues, hurdles

New Delhi, Dec 28 (PTI) Lt Governor VK Saxena on Thursday visited Regional Rapid Transit System project sites in Delhi and directed officials to resolve all "land-related issues and other physical hurdles" at the earliest.

Saxena, accompanied by Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot, visited Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project sites at Sarai Kale Khan and Anand Vihar -- the national capital's major transport hubs -- and took stock of the progress.

He later wrote in a post on X, "Visited the RRTS project sites at Delhi's major transport hubs -- Sarai Kale Khan and Anand Vihar -- along with Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot and took stock of the progress of works and challenges impeding the ongoing works." "Directed the concerned officials to ensure better coordination and resolve all land-related issues and other physical hurdles to expedite the works on the remaining stretch of the project," he said.

He further said National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) officials were assured of all possible assistance for the project's time-bound implementation.

Saxena also took a ride on the Rapid Rail from Sahibabad to Duhai.

"The state-of-the-art infrastructure and world-class public amenities will go a long way in providing swift, safe and eco-friendly connectivity, in line with the PM's vision of Gati Shakti," Saxena said on X. PTI ABU SZM