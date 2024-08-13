Delhi L-G, transport minister lay foundation stone of multi-level electric bus depot

New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena and Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot laid the foundation stone of a multi-level electric bus depot in south Delhi's Vasant Vihar on Tuesday.

Saxena was chief guest at the ceremony while Gahlot was guest of honour.

Claimed to be India's largest bus depot, officials said the facility would come up on a 7.6 lakh-square feet area and cost an estimated Rs 409 crore.

It will accommodate 434 buses and be equipped with EV charging stations, rooftop solar panels and 16 maintenance pits.

The National Buildings Construction Corporation will construct the multi-level bus park.