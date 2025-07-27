Delhi: Labourer dies after fall at construction site

New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) A 35-year-old labourer died after allegedly falling from a height while working at a construction site in outernorth Delhi's Alipur area, police said on Sunday.

The deceased, identified as Mohan, was a construction worker at the Palm Green Resort in Bakoli, where the incident occurred on Saturday.

According to the police, Mohan was rushed to the Satyawadi Raja Harish Chandra (SRHC) Hospital by his uncle after sustaining critical injuries in the fall. However, doctors declared him brought dead on arrival.

Subsequently, authorities were informed, and a case was registered at the Alipur Police Station, after which an investigation began.

His body was later shifted to the BJRM Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

"A case is being registered under appropriate sections of law. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the fall and whether safety protocols were being followed at the site," a senior police officer said.