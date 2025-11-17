Delhi: Labourer found dead with deep wound on neck near railway line

New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) A labourer was found dead with a deep wound on his neck near a railway line in west Delhi's Kirti Nagar on Monday morning, police said.

A PCR call to the Kirti Nagar police station reported a male body lying in the bushes near the tracks.

The deceased was identified as Angad (32), a resident of Basai Darapur, and native of Uttar Pradesh's Sant Kabir Nagar district, a senior officer said.

He worked as a wood-polish labourer in Mayapuri area, the officer added.

According to police, Angad’s family members tried to contact him on Sunday night, but he could not be traced.

On Monday morning, a relative identified his body. A deep cut mark was found on the deceased's neck, raising suspicion of foul play, police said.

The crime team and forensic experts inspected the scene and collected evidence, the officer said, adding that police are probing all possible angles. PTI SSJ ARB ARB