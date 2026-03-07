Delhi: Labourer working at sewer line construction site dies from injuries, probe launched

New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) A 26-year-old man died after allegedly sustaining injuries while working at a sewer line construction site in northeast Delhi's Sonia Vihar area, police said on Saturday.

Authorities received information on Friday from the Trauma Centre at Civil Lines about the admission of an injured individual, who was later declared dead by the attending doctors, they said.

The deceased was identified as Afzal, a native of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police, Afzal sustained injuries while working at a sewer line construction site near the third pushta area of Sonia Vihar. He was rushed to the trauma centre, but unfortunately, he was declared dead on arrival.

A police team responded to the scene after receiving information about the incident and initiated an inquiry. A forensic team was also dispatched to inspect the site and collect relevant evidence.

The police stated that legal proceedings have been initiated at the Sonia Vihar police station, and further investigations are underway to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the death of the labourer. PTI SSJ MPL MPL