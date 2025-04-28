Delhi launches Rs 10 lakh free health cover for seniors under Ayushman Vay Vandana scheme

New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) The Delhi government launched the Ayushman Vay Vandana scheme on Monday, offering free treatment worth up to Rs 10 lakh to citizens aged 70 years and above in the city.

On the first day of its launch, 4,666 cards were made out of a total of 4,671 creation requests, an official from the health department told PTI, adding that 32 cards were distributed on stage during the launch ceremony.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri distributed the first Vay Vandana cards to beneficiaries at an event in the capital.

Gupta said, "This is the first programme of its kind under the triple engine model, and I thank Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi for respecting our elderly with this health scheme." Under this scheme, beneficiaries will receive yearly health cover worth Rs 10 lakh for free — Rs 5 lakh coverage each from the Centre and the Delhi government.

"There will be no difference between the rich and the poor; everyone will benefit from this scheme, regardless of their financial background," Gupta said, adding that registrations have started, and the criteria are that you must be a Delhi resident and hold an Aadhaar card.

The CM said that over 100 hospitals in the city and 3,000 across the country are included in the scheme for cashless treatment.

Lashing out at the AAP, Gupta said, "The previous government did an injustice by delaying this scheme in Delhi for seven years due to ego and political reasons." "Now, with triple engagement, we promise to bring change to Delhi. The city will become more beautiful, educated, and developed. The benefits of this scheme will reach everyone. We will work together, and it is a huge responsibility. Excuses won't work anymore; we will deliver the progress Delhi deserves," Gupta added.

Health Minister Pankaj Singh said it is a historical step for Delhi's healthcare system, and the government is working to strengthen its health infrastructure.

"This scheme is portable, and any Delhi resident, even if they are outside the city, can enrol. Chemotherapy, ICU care, surgeries and 961 other medical treatments are also included," Singh said.

Under the scheme, each registered senior citizen will be provided with a unique health card. This card will store their health records, health check-up information and emergency service details.

All health tests for citizens aged 70 years and above in Delhi will be conducted free of cost under the scheme.

Gupta earlier posted on X, "Serving the elderly is our top priority. Now, the Centre and Delhi governments together are providing health coverage of up to Rs 10 lakh to senior citizens aged 70 and above. Secure the health of your loved ones - get the Ayushman Vaya Vandana Card today." PTI NSM VIT AMJ NSM AMJ AMJ