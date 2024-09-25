Delhi launches winter action plan: Drones to monitor pollution at 13 major hotspots

New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) In a first for the national capital, Delhi's environment department will deploy one or two drones at each of the 13 major hotspots to monitor pollution levels as part of the newly launched Winter Action Plan, officials said on Wednesday.

Environment Minister Gopal Rai unveiled the 2024 Winter Action Plan with 21 key points.

The drone initiative is expected to provide real-time data on pollution sources, enabling swift intervention and precise mitigation measures.

An official from the department told PTI that the tender process for acquiring these drones is expected to be finalised in the upcoming week.

"We are in the final stages of releasing the tender for drones, and once completed, they will be deployed for hotspot monitoring," the official said.

He also said that each of the 13 identified hotspots, some of the city's most polluted areas, will be assigned one or two drones based on the requirement and need.

These hotspots have been prioritised for intensified monitoring and intervention.

The drone initiative is part of a broader set of measures under Delhi's Winter Action Plan, which also includes anti-dust campaigns, increased road cleaning and water sprinkling, apart from strategies to curb stubble burning.

Meanwhile, Delhi's Environment Minister Gopal Rai, while unveiling the comprehensive plan to combat rising pollution levels during winter, highlighted the critical role that drones will play in addressing the city's air quality crisis.

"For the first time, drones will be used to monitor pollution hotspots in real-time. Previously identified sources will now be tackled with greater precision," Rai said.

The minister said that last year, the pollution hotspots were manually monitored, but this year, the use of drones will enhance the accuracy and speed of the pollution control efforts.

“The drones will identify the sources of pollution, such as construction dust or vehicular emissions, and actions will be taken based on this data,” Rai explained. PTI NSM RT