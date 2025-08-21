Delhi lawyers announce strike against LG notification on Aug 22-23

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) The coordination committee of all district bar associations in Delhi has decided to abstain from work across all district courts on August 22 and 23, saying authorities did not withdraw an August 13 order issued by Lieutenant Governor allowing police to virtually present evidence in courts from police stations, a release said.

Tarun Rana, additional secretary general of the committee, said a representation requesting the notification’s withdrawal was given to several authorities, including LG, union home minister and the Delhi chief minister.

He said the representation raised strong objections against the notification but its non-consideration within two days compelled the district court bar bodies to raise a strict protest.

"Despite giving the representation, the notification has not been withdrawn by the authorities. Under such circumstances, when there is severe resentment amongst the legal fraternity against the arbitrary and unlawful notification which is against the fundamental law and the public at large, the committee in today's meeting has unanimously decided that there shall be a complete abstention of work in all the district courts on August 22 and 23," Rana said.

The communication calls for the lawyers' strike and warns of strict action in case of non compliance.

"Coordination committee will convene its meeting on August 23, depending upon the prevailing circumstances, and decide further course of action," it added. PTI MNR MNR AMK AMK