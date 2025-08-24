Delhi: Lawyers' strike in district courts to continue on Monday

New Delhi, Aug 24 (PTI) Lawyers in the districts courts of Delhi would continue to abstain from work on Monday to protest against an August 13 order issued by the lieutenant governor (LG), allowing police to virtually present evidence in courts from police stations.

Tarun Rana, additional secretary general of the coordination committee of the All District Courts Bar Associations of Delhi, said public prosecutors, the prosecutors of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and police officials, including naib courts, would not be allowed to enter courts on Monday.

He said there would be demonstrations outside all court complexes to make people aware of the "arbitrary notification".

"If the notification is not withdrawn by Monday, we shall be compelled to intensify the protest, including gherao of the LG's house," Rana said.

A communication issued by the coordination committee of the All District Courts Bar Associations of Delhi said, "A meeting held at Tis Hazari Courts Complex on August 23 unanimously decided to continue to completely abstain from work on August 25 in all district courts." It acknowledged and appreciated the resolutions of the Supreme Court Bar Association and Delhi High Court Bar Association for "showing solidarity" on the issue.

The lawyers have been on strike since Friday. PTI MNR RC