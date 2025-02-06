Delhi: Leaders unwind after intense polling, gear up for counting day

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) A day after the electoral showdown in Delhi, candidates spent their time attending party meetings, enjoying time with family, playing with pets, meditating and preparing for the verdict that lies ahead.

Polling was held across 13,766 stations in all 70 Assembly constituencies of the capital on Wednesday and with the results scheduled to be announced on February 8, political leaders balanced relaxation with party meetings and planning sessions.

Candidates from the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Congress engaged in post-election discussions with party workers, while also catching up on personal time.

Talking to PTI, BJP's Malviya Nagar candidate Satish Upadhyay said after a month of intense campaigning, he finally got some time to unwind.

"After many days, I had tea with my wife at home. I also spent time with my pet Berlin, read newspapers and spoke with relatives and friends over the phone," he said.

Upadhyay also met party workers to prepare for Saturday's vote counting.

BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri, the candidate from Kalkaji, said party meetings and election-related work kept him occupied.

"Like every other day in a politician's life, we had meetings and preparations for the counting day. This continued till 6 pm. After that, there were family commitments, including attending weddings, so there was not much time left," he said.

Another BJP leader, Mohan Singh Bisht, also had a packed schedule. "We had a party meeting at 10 am, followed by other results-related work. I am trying to finish everything early so that I can spend some time with my kids in the evening," he said.

BJP's Bijwasan candidate Kailash Gahlot said, "After the polling was over on Wednesday, I spent some quality time with my family. Along with that, I also reviewed polling-day activities with ward in-charges and prepared a list of counting agents." Meanwhile, AAP leaders held get-togethers with volunteers and party members, while also focusing on EVM security.

AAP's Malviya Nagar candidate Somnath Bharti said he began his day with meditation, a morning walk and some quiet time with family. "We are also meeting volunteers to ensure the security of the electronic voting machines," Bharti told PTI.

Satyendar Jain, the AAP candidate from Shakur Basti, spent the day meeting people, attending gatherings with party leaders and unwinding with family.

On the other hand, Congress leaders dedicated their time to meeting party workers and thanking supporters.

Congress candidate from Greater Kailash Garvit Singhvi took the opportunity to express gratitude to his campaign team.

"I woke up at 10 am, had breakfast and spent quality time with my family after a long time. Later, I visited the homes of volunteers and workers who were part of my campaign to personally thank them. This will continue till 9:30 pm," he said.

At Jangpura, Congress candidate Farhad Suri said after Wednesday's polling, he spent the evening reconnecting with family.

"I had dinner with my sister and her family. I stayed up late talking to other family members, knowing that I did not have to get up early for campaigning," he said.

"Thursday was spent eating and with family. I will also go to visit my mother's grave to seek her blessings," Suri added.

With the fate of 699 candidates hanging in the balance, Saturday's results could re-shape Delhi' political landscape. While the AAP is eyeing a third consecutive term in power in the capital, the BJP aims to make a strong comeback and the Congress is desperate to regain some lost ground.

Delhi recorded a poll percentage of 60.44 this time. The city recorded a 62.59-per cent voter turnout in the 2020 Assembly polls, whereas only 56 per cent of the voters participated in last year's Lok Sabha election.