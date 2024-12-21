Delhi LG allows ED to prosecute Arvind Kejriwal in excise policy case

New Delhi: Ahead of the assembly election in Delhi, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has granted permission to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to prosecute Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the ongoing liquor policy 'scam' case.

Advertisment

This sanction comes after the ED sought approval to move forward with legal proceedings against Kejriwal.

A case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) charges was earlier filed against Kejriwal, but the trial had not started. After the Supreme Court made the Lt Governor's approval mandatory to prosecute individuals holding government posts in money laundering cases, the ED wrote to the Chief Secretary asking for permission.

The Delhi High Court will on January 30, 2025, hear Kejriwal's plea against an order of cognisance of an ED chargesheet in the Delhi excise policy case.

Advertisment

Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri was informed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) counsel, on Friday, that additional solicitor general S V Raju, who was scheduled to make submissions, was unavailable.

The court posted the matter on January 30 at the request of Kejriwal's counsel after initially listing it for February 19, 2025.

"Here is a person whose elections are coming in January and he is waiting endlessly for the other side to argue the matter," Kejriwal's counsel said, opposing ED's request for adjournment.

Advertisment

The court also posted AAP leader Manish Sisodia's similar plea on January 30, 2025.

Both Kejriwal and Sisodia have sought to set aside the trial court order and argued the trial court took cognisance of the chargesheet in the absence of sanction for their prosecution, mandated in law as they were public servants at the time of the alleged crime.

However, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the ED, had submitted that a sanction was obtained to prosecute Kejriwal and he would file an affidavit.

Advertisment

ED has filed its response to Kejriwal's petition.

Besides seeking to set aside the trial court's July 9 order taking cognisance of the chargesheet, Kejriwal sought quashing of all proceedings in the case.

The plea contended the prosecution of Kejriwal was bad in law as it was without mandatory sanctions under Section 197 CrPC despite the allegations pertaining to the official acts performed by him.

Advertisment

According to Section 197(1) of the CrPC, a public servant, among others, not removable from his office save by or with the sanction of the government, is accused of any offence during the discharge of their official duty, no court shall take cognisance of such offence except with the previous sanction.

On November 12, the high court sought ED's response to Kejriwal's plea challenging summons against him on the agency's complaint in the money laundering case.

The high court refused to stay the trial court proceedings for now in the criminal case.

Advertisment

While Kejriwal was granted an interim bail by the Supreme Court on July 12 in the money laundering case, the apex court released him on bail in the CBI case on September 13.

According to the CBI and the ED, irregularities were committed while modifying the excise policy and undue favours were extended to the licence holders.