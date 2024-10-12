Delhi LG approves 200 new PGT posts

New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Saturday approved the creation of 200 additional posts for Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs).

These positions, set at the secondary and senior secondary levels, will be filled on a regular basis within the government schools under Delhi's Directorate of Education and will follow pay matrix level 8 (Rs 47,600 - Rs 1,51,100), a statement issued by the Raj Niwas said.

The decision aims to mitigate issues like favouritism, corruption, breaches of reservation norms and employee harassment associated with non-permanent posts, according to the lieutenant governor's office.

Currently, over 9,500 Children with Disabilities (CwD) are enrolled in classes 9 to 12 in the Delhi government schools.

However, with only 283 PGTs for Special Education working against 301 sanctioned posts, many students have been left underserved.

Presently, 609 government schools in the capital cater to CwD at the senior secondary level, yet the limited number of special education teachers has posed challenges for these institutions in meeting the daily inclusive education needs, it said.

The newly approved posts will enhance the existing workforce to ensure that the government's inclusive education policies aligned with the Right to Education Act 2009, the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act 2016 and the National Education Policy 2020 are adequately implemented.

The decision was based on a collaborative assessment process led by the Directorate of Education in consultation with the Administrative Reform, Planning, and Finance Departments of the Delhi government, the statement reads.

Saxena has also emphasized the importance of permanently filling vacant positions in the government schools across Delhi through DSSSB-conducted exams in a timely manner.

The ongoing recruitment drive is expected to address additional vacancies, including those for Post Graduate Teachers, Trained Graduate Teachers and Nursery Teachers in the capital's government schools, it said.