Delhi LG approves 272 new Revenue posts after districts raised to 13

New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) Lt Governor VK Saxena has approved 272 additional posts in the Revenue department of the Delhi government, in view of the administrative reorganisation leading to a rise in the number of districts and subdivisions.

In December last year, the Delhi government reorganised districts, raising their numbers from 11 to 13. The number of subdivisions also increased from 22 earlier to 39.

The newly created posts include two each of district magistrates and additional district magistrates, eight sub-divisional magistrates, six sub registrars, 16 Tehsildars, 22 Naib Tehsildars, 42 each of senior and junior assistants and several posts under accounts, planning, subordinate services and steno cadres, officials said.

Before the creation of two new districts, there were 1,553 sanctioned posts in 11 districts of the Revenue department. After the creation of 272 posts, the total sanctioned posts in 13 districts have gone up to 1825.

The Delhi government, in a Cabinet decision on December 11, 2025, approved reorganisation of Revenue districts in the national capital from 11 to 13 districts, alongwith corresponding increase in sub-divisions and establishment of 39 sub-registrar offices.

The reorganisation resulted in making the districts co-terminus with zones of Municipal Corporation of Delhi, New Delhi Municipal Council and Delhi Cantonment Board.

The re-organisation has been finalised and mapped in accordance with the Cabinet approval and is aligned with the direction of the Deregulation Cell, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), as well as the ease of doing business mandate of the Centre.

The reorganisation has significantly enhanced the statutory responsibilities of the Revenue department, they said.

These responsibilities include expanded judicial and administrative workloads under BNSS, 2023, intensified field-level operations for land record management, Disaster Management work, Election duties, Public Welfare schemes, Issuance of Certificates, and year-round festival management, they said.